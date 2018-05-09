'Little People, Big World' News: Matt Roloff Feels Chris Marek Is a Good Catch for Ex-Wife Amy

Facebook/LittlePeopleBigWorld Featured in the image is "Little People, Big World" star Matt Roloff

Despite what other people think, Matt Roloff believes that his ex-wife Amy Roloff found a good catch in her new beau, Chris Marek.

During Tuesday's episode of "Little People, Big World," Marek reached out to the Roloff family patriarch to ask him for help during the planning of her surprise birthday party so that they can hide her friends' cars to avoid spoiling the surprise.

Matt said in front of the camera that his ex-wife is normally not pleased whenever he and her new boyfriend spend some time to chat, but he decided to make an exception for this occasion.

"I was a little hesitant at first, but then I thought, 'Hey, he's reaching out to me, so I'm gonna run with it!'" he stated in the episode as reported by Pop Culture. "But Chris was very respectful," he went on to say.

While he claimed that his brief conversation with Marek felt a little awkward, Amy's new man said that he felt relieved after talking to Matt. According to the real estate agent, he and Matt get along well, and he believed that the ex-husband of his girlfriend did not make him feel like he is intruding.

Matt, on the other hand, said that the mother of his children is in good hand with Marek.

"If Chris wasn't in Amy's life, she'd be thrashing around, and I'd be on the receiving end of that thrashing — I was for 30 years. And so I think that he's the best thing that's happened to Amy in a while in terms of keeping her calm and relaxed," Matt stated. "She's not all angry, and therefore I'm totally willing to help him with parking or doing this party," he added.

Fans of "Little People, Big World" were shocked when they learned that the Roloff couple decided to end their marriage in 2015 after 27 years of being together. This prompted rumors that one of them might have cheated.

According to InTouch Weekly, a portion of the couple's book, "Little People, Big Values," that was released in 2007 might have hinted that Matt may not be faithful to Amy after all.

In the said book, Matt admitted that he and Amy had different views about commitment. According to Matt, Amy prioritizes commitment while he felt that it may not be that important. "Amy tends to be more of a committed-to-a-fault kind of person, while I see most commitments — with some very notable exceptions — as flexible and negotiable," he also said.

This made the publication speculate if Matt had been unfaithful to their marriage, and if he cheated on her with his new girlfriend Caryn Chandler since she used to be the manager of the Roloff Farms before they began dating.

It can be noted that Amy disliked Matt and Chandler's relationship, based on his past interviews within their TLC series.

However, both Matt and Amy did not confirm any news about the rumored infidelity in their relationship, and they continue to live within their Oregon farm.

TLC airs the latest episodes of "Little People, Big World" every Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT.