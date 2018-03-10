'Little People, Big World' Stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Reveal Next Big Project

Facebook/LittlePeopleBigWorld Promo image for TLC's "Little People, Big World"

"Little People, Big World" stars and married couple Jeremy and Audrey Roloff recently had a big announcement that involved their next major project.

The Roloffs have been married since 2014 and welcomed their first child, Ember Jean, last September 2017. Recently, the couple hinted at a big announcement for their fans. While many thought it was about a new baby, they clarified that it was actually about a new book that they were working on.

In a lengthy social media post, Audrey Roloff shared that they had gotten "thousands" of fan comments asking them for all sorts of relationship advice that touch on the topics of dating, dealing with long distance, conflicts, and how they readied themselves for the next step in their lives.

"That being said, it is so liberating to finally be able to share this exciting news with all of you... WE ARE WRITING A BOOK," she announced.

Aside from appearing in the TLC reality show "Little People, Big World," the couple run a website called Beating 50 Percent which they described as their "marriage blog." The site is filled with articles, photos, and videos that show the couple's insights on "building better than average marriages." The website's name also pertains to how individuals in a marriage can give "more than 50% to your spouse."

Audrey Roloff also hinted that their upcoming book was "essentially [their] love story" where they were going to share stories that they had never before discussed in their website and in the show.

Based on her description of the upcoming book, it sounds like it is going to be some sort of memoir but will focus on the events in their relationship beginning from the time when they were just dating.

"We are spilling never before told tales from our dating journey, and all the ups and downs and ins and outs of our love story," Audrey Roloff added on the Facebook post.

"We cant wait to share what we've learned from our own dating journey in order to equip our readers to build Godly relationships from their first date to 'I do' and beyond," she continued.

While it may seem that writing a book about their relationship and marriage is not a new task for the couple, Audrey Roloff still said their new project was "not for the faint of heart." They also asked their fans and followers for understanding that they may not be able to update as often as they used to as they go on a "social media hiatus" and focus on finishing their book.

Other details such as the book title and release date are yet to be announced.