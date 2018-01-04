'Little People, Big World' Updates: Amy Roloff Denies Feud Rumors Between Jeremy and Jacob

facebook/LittlePeopleBigWorld The Roloffs in the 12th season of 'Little People, Big World'

Amy Roloff refuted the feud rumors despite the absence of some of her kids during her New Year's Eve party.

According to reports, twins Zach and Jeremy and their respective wives Tori and Audrey celebrated Christmas with their father Matt Roloff. They even brought their babies Jackson and Ember with them during the event. They decided to spend the New Year's Eve with their mother Amy and their youngest brother Jacob Roloff who recently returned from Iceland with his girlfriend Isabel.

However, Jeremy, Audrey, and Baby Ember were all missing during the family's New Year's Eve celebration. This led to speculations that Jeremy opted to skip the event because his wife and younger brother were not in good terms with each other.

A previous report from RadarOnline claimed that Jacob and Audrey are not fond of each other, that is why the 20-year-old former reality star unfollowed his sister-in-law on Instagram. The report also claimed that they have clashing religious beliefs, since Jeremy and Audrey are strict Christians while Jacob claimed that he is agnostic.

When Jeremy's family became noticeably absent in the family photo taken at Amy's party that the Roloff matriarch posted on Instagram, several fans seemed to believe the rumors that the family is not getting along. However, Amy was quick to dispel the rumors, saying that Jeremy and his family was not able to join them for the party because they were out of town.