'Little People, Big World' Updates: Amy Roloff Denies Feud Rumors Between Jeremy and Jacob
Amy Roloff refuted the feud rumors despite the absence of some of her kids during her New Year's Eve party.
According to reports, twins Zach and Jeremy and their respective wives Tori and Audrey celebrated Christmas with their father Matt Roloff. They even brought their babies Jackson and Ember with them during the event. They decided to spend the New Year's Eve with their mother Amy and their youngest brother Jacob Roloff who recently returned from Iceland with his girlfriend Isabel.
However, Jeremy, Audrey, and Baby Ember were all missing during the family's New Year's Eve celebration. This led to speculations that Jeremy opted to skip the event because his wife and younger brother were not in good terms with each other.
A previous report from RadarOnline claimed that Jacob and Audrey are not fond of each other, that is why the 20-year-old former reality star unfollowed his sister-in-law on Instagram. The report also claimed that they have clashing religious beliefs, since Jeremy and Audrey are strict Christians while Jacob claimed that he is agnostic.
When Jeremy's family became noticeably absent in the family photo taken at Amy's party that the Roloff matriarch posted on Instagram, several fans seemed to believe the rumors that the family is not getting along. However, Amy was quick to dispel the rumors, saying that Jeremy and his family was not able to join them for the party because they were out of town.
Happy New Year 2018! A moment to reflect on a year past, have hope in the new year ahead - New start to more beginnings, more opportunities, more adventures, love, Family, good friends and so much more. I hope whatever the past year was for you, the new year is full of hope and off to a new start. Let’s do our best to make it a good one. Thank you for allowing me to share with you.
Meanwhile, the family photo that Amy posted also caused another rumor to emerge because of the baby that Isabel was holding in the picture. The speculations claimed that Jacob and Isabel also had their own baby.
Yet Amy reportedly denied the rumors, saying that the baby belongs to one of the family friends who were also with them to ring in the new year.