'Little People, Big World' Updates: Audrey Wants To Make Ammends With Jacob?

Audrey Roloff is reaching out to her brother-in-law Jacob, rumors claimed.

A report from Radar Online claimed that Jeremy Roloff's wife wanted to end the rumored animosity between herself and the youngest Roloff child through social media.

According to the report, Audrey recently went on a "liking" spree when she liked almost all the photos that were posted by Jacob on his Instagram page. However, Jacob has yet to reciprocate Audrey's actions since he still has not followed her on her social media account.

The rumored feud between the two was first reported in December when Jacob unfollowed his sister-in-law on Instagram. She was the only one in the family, made famous by their TLC show "Little People, Big World," who was out of his Following list since he still follows his twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, sister Molly, their mother Amy, and Zach's wife Tori.

The 20-year-old also reportedly post a lot of pictures of Zach and Tori's son Jackson, which means that he remains close to that family. However, he was rarely seen with Jeremy and Audrey's daughter Ember.

The rumors also claimed that the reason why Jacob was distant with Audrey was due to their religious beliefs since Audrey is a strict Christian just like his parents and Jeremy. This is very different from his agnostic beliefs.

Another report claimed that Audrey dissed Jacob's recent announcement about being engaged to his new fiancée Izzy on Instagram when she discussed dating from a Christian perspective.

In the post, Audrey said that it would be better if people will not get into a hurried relationship, which could be pertaining to Jacob and Izzy's status since they decided to become engaged in their early 20s.

According to some of the netizens, Audrey's post came at a wrong time because her brother-in-law just announced his happy news. "Would be great if Audrey would not destroy the moment with her dumb post on IG," a fan said according to Inquisitr. "The timing when she posted (right after they announced the engagement) and what she said there sounds like it's about Izzy."

The family has yet to react to the news.