'Little People, Big World' Updates: Matt and Zach's Kids Reach New Milestones
The Roloff grandchildren are starting to reach their milestones.
In their social media accounts, the wives of twin brothers Jeremy and Zach Roloff shared how their respective children are doing.
The first one to give an update was Jeremy's wife Audrey, who posted that their daughter Ember Rose is already five-months-old.
5 MONTHS OLD! She exudes joy and makes our eyes twinkle. This month we switched her to the crib, and we started to establish a bedtime routine. Each night we read her a book (our favorite so far is Night Night Train) put on her rain noise machine, and put her down by 7:30. She still loves the bath, playing with her feet, and is now sleeping 10 hour stretches (last night she slept 12
Audrey also shared some of her daughter's new skills on her Instagram post, including her transition to the crib, her newly-established bedtime routine, and her ability to sleep for 10 hours straight.
"She learned to roll over from her back to her belly, and prefers sleeping on her squishy tum tum [sic]," the first-time mother also wrote about her daughter who was born in September 10, 2017. "Her curiosity has made her a very distracted eater lately, but she is still packing on the lbs like it's some kind of contest. She just started to take an interest in Pine the kitty...uh oh. Her dimples will put a dent in your heart and we just love her baby giggles. We love you more and more each day Ember Jean, our little Valentine"
Meanwhile, Zach's wife Tori also shared a photo of their son Jackson Kyle on her own Instagram page.
She also detailed Jackson's new milestones for his ninth month, such as having six teeth, the ability to sit without being assisted and saying the word "Dada."
Aside from his milestones, Tori also shared about their trip to the beach and her brother-in-law Jacob's announcement about his engagement with Isabel Rock. "This kid is so blessed and we fall more in love every day (I know I say that every time but it's the truth). Keeping growing baby J! We love you!" she also posted.
Both kids are expected to appear in the next season of "Little People, Big World" with their grandparents Matt and Amy Roloff once TLC announced its renewal.