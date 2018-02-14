'Little People, Big World' Updates: Matt and Zach's Kids Reach New Milestones

The Roloff grandchildren are starting to reach their milestones.

In their social media accounts, the wives of twin brothers Jeremy and Zach Roloff shared how their respective children are doing.

The first one to give an update was Jeremy's wife Audrey, who posted that their daughter Ember Rose is already five-months-old.

Audrey also shared some of her daughter's new skills on her Instagram post, including her transition to the crib, her newly-established bedtime routine, and her ability to sleep for 10 hours straight.

"She learned to roll over from her back to her belly, and prefers sleeping on her squishy tum tum [sic]," the first-time mother also wrote about her daughter who was born in September 10, 2017. "Her curiosity has made her a very distracted eater lately, but she is still packing on the lbs like it's some kind of contest. She just started to take an interest in Pine the kitty...uh oh. Her dimples will put a dent in your heart and we just love her baby giggles. We love you more and more each day Ember Jean, our little Valentine"

Meanwhile, Zach's wife Tori also shared a photo of their son Jackson Kyle on her own Instagram page.