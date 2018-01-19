'Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time' Reportedly Set for Feb. 20 Arrival

Players will follow protagonist Akko as she goes on many adventures together with her friends

Bandai Namco 'Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time' will be released for the PC and PS4

The wait for the official release of "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" could be ending soon.

Citing a new post on the German PlayStation Blog, different websites like Gematsu and RPG Site have reported that the aforementioned game is due out in the west on Feb. 20.

Notably, the post seems to have been updated recently, as it now shows a "TBA" release window for the game.

It is still unclear if the exact release date was just published a little earlier than expected or if it may have been moved.

It is worth pointing out that the trailer that accompanied the listing for the game still indicates that it will be released in the west this year.

The listing for the game that can be seen on Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's website also hints that it will be released this year, while Bandai Namco Entertainment America tags it with a "Coming Soon" release window.

Hopefully for fans, this issue of when "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" will be released in the west will be cleared up sooner rather than later.

Once the game is released, players will join protagonist Akko and her friends as they "discover the seven wonders and solve the mysterious shift in time."

Two different gameplay styles will be featured in the game.

When players are inside the academy, they will be exploring different rooms and chatting with other people similar to how many role-playing games handle those things. When players are inside dungeons, the game turns into a side-scrolling, action title where the characters onscreen will be using magic to defeat the enemies they encounter.

Characters can gain levels while progressing through the game. Items that can improve the characters' abilities can also be found.

More news about "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" should be made available soon.