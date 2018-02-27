Live-Action 'Dora the Explorer' Movie Set to Premiere in Summer 2019

The release date for the live-action "Dora the Explorer" movie has been announced. Based on the popular Nickelodeon children's show, Dora and her friends are coming out to the big screen on Aug. 2, 2019.

That makes the upcoming "Dora the Explorer" one of the earlier movies to circle the calendar for summer next year, as The Hollywood Reporter noted. The movie, which will be produced by Platinum Dunes, will be coming out the weekend before Disney's "Artermis Fowl," with little else scheduled for summer of 2019 this early on.

NickJr. "Dora the Explorer" is a half-hour animated children's television series starring a Dora and her friends, designed to actively engage preschoolers in a play-along adventure.

Notably, Michael Bay of the "Transformers" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movies is among those running the production company that will produce "Dora the Explorer." Alongside him will be his partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller as co-producers, while Nick Stroller of "Storks" and the "Muppets" TV show is writing the script.

The live-action "Dora the Explorer" will be directed by James Bobin, according to Deadline, and he was also involved in "The Muppets" and "Muppets Most Wanted" movies.

"Dora the Explorer," as shown on Nickelodeon, is a half-hour animated children's television series that stars Dora, a 7-year-old Latina girl, her monkey Boots, her other friends, and a few antagonists on the side. The show is designed to entertain and teach preschoolers in an interactive adventure.

The show ran on Nickelodeon for 172 episodes from 2000 until 2014, and is now featured in Nick Jr.

There are no casting details yet connected the live-action movie, but earlier reports suggest that Dora in the "Dora the Explorer" will not be 7 years old, as IGN notes. The movie might not be set in the countryside, either, as rumors suggest that the movie will show Dora as a teenager, who has just moved to a city along with her cousin Diego.