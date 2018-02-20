Liverpool Transfer News 2018: Reds Eyeing Victor Wanyama as Replacement for Emre Can

Reuters/Dylan Martinez Tottenham's Victor Wanyama in action against Chelsea, Aug. 20, 2017.

Victor Wanyama seems to be attracting plenty of interest as he continues to struggle for regular time on the pitch.

According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Wanyama's situation at Tottenham, and they are prepared to make a move for the defensive midfielder this summer if he continues to sit behind Eric Dier and Mousa Dembélé on the depth chart.

Wanyama has recently made his return to the first team after sitting out a big chunk of the 2017-18 season due to a knee problem, but Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has only used him sparingly since he came back.

The Nigerian footballer has only made eight league appearances for Tottenham this season, scoring one goal. Incidentally, he scored that goal against Liverpool earlier this month.

As Wanyama continues to sit on the bench, Liverpool are likely hoping to see if Pochettino will allow him to leave in the summer because they see him as a suitable replacement for Emre Can if the German midfielder joins Juventus this offseason.

While speaking on BT Sport following the Red's 5-0 win over FC Porto in the Champions League last week, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard also suggested that they should sign a strong holding midfielder like Wanyama.

"I think Liverpool would benefit from a monster of a central midfielder, a holder. A Wanyama-type player who does sit in and is disciplined, and he would give more protection to the back four," Gerrard said, via the Daily Mail.

"Emre Can's leaving, obviously Keita's coming in. But Keita is a No 8, Keita is a dribbler, and a runner. The way he (Klopp) plays he plays 4-3-3 more often than not. So you can accommodate a Henderson and a Keita," he continued.

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly tracking Wanyama as well, so things should get pretty interesting this summer.