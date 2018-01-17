Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2018: Emre Can Open to Staying With the Reds

(Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble Livepic) Liverpool's Emre Can celebrates scoring their second goal against Burnley, March 12, 2017.

For months now, fans have speculated that Emre Can was as good as gone once his contract runs out at the end of the season. Some reports were even saying that he has already agreed to join reigning Serie A champions Juventus this summer.

However, the versatile German footballer has recently shed some light on his plans for the future and he seemed to have left the door open to extending his stay at Liverpool.

"My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer," Can said recently, via The Guardian.

"I haven't signed anything with anyone. I am talking with everyone. Of course I am talking with Liverpool. Why not? I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club," he continued.

"What can I say? My agent does the rest. I just concentrate on the scene, on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team," he added.

Can doesn't have the star potential of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané or Roberto Firmino, but he has the versatility of a Swiss Army Knife. During his tenure with the Reds, Can has been deployed as a defensive midfielder, an attacking midfielder, a centre-back and a full-back.

The German footballer has even received some praise from Sky Sports analyst and former footballer Gary Neville following Liverpool's entertaining 4-3 victory over Manchester City this past Sunday.

"He's a man on the pitch, he's authority. There aren't many around, those sorts of characters in the game," Neville said, via iNews.

Neville also noted that losing Can on a free transfer would be a big blow for the Reds.

Liverpool would love to keep someone like Can, but talks between the two sides have reportedly stalled because of the German midfielder's insistence to insert a release clause into any new contract.