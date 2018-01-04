Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2018: Naby Keïta Won't Join the Reds This Month

(Photo: Reuters/Stefanie Loos) RB Leipzig's Naby Keïta celebrates after scoring a goal against Borussia Dortmund, Sept. 10, 2016.

Sorry Liverpool fans, Naby Keïta won't be joining the Reds ahead of schedule even if Philippe Coutinho leaves to join Barcelona this month.

In a recent interview with German publication Bild, RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff confirmed that Keïta would not be moving to Anfield until the end of the season.

"Neither Naby nor his agent have made the request to leave the club in the winter. There are contracts, and they say that he will be a Liverpool employee from July 1 onwards," Mintzlaff said, via ESPN.

Well, that really shouldn't come as a surprise since both Liverpool and Leipzig had already reached an agreement on that matter last August. Keïta clearly not going anywhere this season if he doesn't want to force his way out.

Leipzig need to keep Keïta if they want to stay competitive and qualify for the Champions League next season, and the Guinean midfielder wants to help his current club attain their goals before he leaves.

"It's not Naby's disposition [to save himself]. Our pros have character and are ambitious. I am not worried. In 2018, I expect everyone to step up with maximum mentality, force and character," Mintzlaff said during the interview.

"We want to achieve a lot, want to return to Europe and would love to again qualify for Champions League," he added.

Leipzig failed to advance beyond the group stages of this season's Champions League, but they have made it to the round of 32 in the Europa League. They are currently sitting in fifth place in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have made it into the round of 16 in the Champions League and they are scheduled to face Portuguese giants FC Porto on Feb. 14.

Even if Coutinho leaves, the Reds should still be in good shape with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané up front. Fans also can't wait to see newly acquired centre-back Virgil van Dijk in action.