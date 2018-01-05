Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2018: Reds Eyeing Thomas Lemar as Philippe Coutinho Exit Looms

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Дмитрий Голубович) Thomas Lemar with Monaco in 2016.

It appears that Liverpool may have already found a suitable replacement for Barcelona-bound midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

According to Yahoo Sports' Duncan Castles, the Reds have reached out to Thomas Lemar as talks with Barcelona continue to gain traction and the French midfielder has reportedly agreed to join them this month, providing they can convince AS Monaco to let him leave, of course.

"Liverpool's continued efforts to secure the 22-year-old ahead of other suitors suggest that the aggression the club demonstrated in outmuscling domestic rivals and paying a world record £75m for centre back Virgil van Dijk this month will not be limited to just one new recruit," Castles wrote in his report.

Unfortunately, Monaco do not seem to be interested in parting ways with Lemar in the middle of the season.

"Monaco are not in the habit of making big sales in the winter," Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim said, via the Independent. "It's our strategy. The players understand and they know how it goes here," he added.

Monaco are currently sitting in second place in Ligue 1 and they obviously have plans to qualify for the Champions League next season. So why would they let one of the top young attacking midfielders in the world leave right now?

Furthermore, many will argue that Liverpool don't really have to sign Lemar because Adam Lallana can fill Coutinho's role in the starting XI. Sure, Lallana missed a lot of games early in the season due to a thigh injury, but he is healthy now and he can provide creativity in the midfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is an option as well because the Reds didn't spend £35 million to have him sit on the bench this season. And don't forget, Naby Keïta is also heading to Liverpool this summer, so adding Lemar will just create another logjam in the midfield.