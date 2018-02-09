Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2018: Reds No Longer Targeting Monaco Star Thomas Lemar

Wikimedia Commons/Дмитрий Голубович Thomas Lemar with Monaco in 2016.

It appears that Liverpool may no longer be plotting a move for Monaco's Thomas Lemar.

The attacking midfielder had been strongly linked with a move to Anfield during last summer's transfer window, and the club's interest in the French footballer intensified after Philippe Coutinho completed his move to Barcelona last month.

Liverpool's pursuit of Lemar seemed to have received a boost after he turned down a new contract at Monaco earlier this week, but the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce has now reported that the Reds were no longer planning to go after him in the summer.

"The ECHO understands that the France international is not on the list of targets under consideration ahead of this summer's transfer window," Pearce wrote in his report.

"One reason was the £90million price tag which the Reds boss felt was excessive. Klopp believes that cash would be better spent elsewhere this summer," he continued.

"The club's recruitment team, which includes Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter as well as Klopp and Edwards, are convinced that there are other players in that position who will be available this summer and are more suited to what Liverpool require," he added.

A creative, playmaking midfielder like Lemar seems like a suitable replacement for Coutinho, but his price tag is too high. Besides, they already have Naby Keïta coming over this summer. Liverpool is better off spending money on a top-class goalkeeper because Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet are just not good enough.

Still, Liverpool will have to sign a midfielder or two to strengthen their squad this summer. The Reds still have a dearth of high-level talent in their midfield at the moment, but Emre Can is in the final year of his current contract, and reports are saying that he has already agreed to join Juventus on a free transfer at the end of the season.