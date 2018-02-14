Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2018: Reds Reportedly Eyeing Leicester City Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

Reuters/Darren Staples Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi scores a goal that is ruled out for offside, Feb. 3, 2018.

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi has emerged as a potential target for Liverpool this summer.

According to Nigerian newspaper the New Telegraph, the Reds are reportedly are lining up a bid to sign Ndidi following the World Cup. Apparently, the midfielder is valued at about $75 million (around £54 million).

Ndidi has been impressive since the Foxes signed him from Genk in a deal worth £15 million during last season's winter transfer window. The Nigerian is in excellent form right now, and he has drawn comparisons to N'Golo Kanté, the player he replaced at Leicester City.

He has reportedly caught the eye of Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp because of his style of play, and he is certainly worth a look this offseason as a potential replacement for Emre Can.

Interestingly, the report somehow failed to mention that highly-rated box-to-box midfielder Naby Keïta is moving to Liverpool this summer, so a spot in the starting XI is not guaranteed for Ndidi if he makes the switch to Anfield. Still, he should see a plenty of game action because Liverpool is not going to pay over £50 million to see him sit on the bench.

Meanwhile, former Nigeria international Etim Esin believes that Ndidi has what it takes to succeed at Liverpool.

"Ndidi has been doing well at Leicester; he is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the EPL now and should command that kind of transfer. I don't think he will struggle at Liverpool, he is a player made for big club like that and with the role he plays, there is no way he will be sitting on the bench there," Esin said, via the New Telegraph.

"He's certainly not going to be like Kelechi Iheanacho who moved to Leicester to become an option to Jamie Vardy; I see Ndidi walking straight into that Liverpool's side," he continued.