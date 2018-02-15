Reuters/Carl Recine General view of Anfield before Liverpool's match against Manchester United, Oct. 17, 2016.

Óscar Francisco García Quintela, better known as Pinchi, is a relative unknown outside of his native Spain. However, he seemed to be drawing some attention lately, and he could be heading to the Premier League next season.

According to The Sun's Mike McGrath, Liverpool are reportedly prepared to battle Manchester United and Tottenham for the signature of the Deportivo de La Coruña winger. Apparently, the Reds are the favorites to sign him once his current contract expires at the end of the season, and McGrath says that he may be available for a "small compensation fee."

"He has been playing for Deportivo's second team and his pace has caught the eye of Premier League scouts and he is set to move to England in the summer," McGrath wrote in his report.

"Klopp is looking to bolster an attack that has lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona and Pinchi is a low-risk investment for the Kop boss. Pinchi would bolster a front line that has been potent this season but has barely given a rest to Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane with the added workload of the Champions League," he added.

Liverpool pursuit of Pinchi should raise more than a few eyebrows because he has yet to show that he is good enough to become a first-team regular for Deportivo de La Coruña. The 22-year-old winger currently plays for the club's reserve team, Deportivo Fabril, in the Segunda División B, the third tier of the Spanish football league system.

As noted by McGrath, Pinchi is a low-risk target because the Reds will not have to pay much to get him. However, he is unlikely to be ready for the level of competition in the English top flight.

Liverpool are better off chasing a proven player if they want to sign someone who can take the pressure off Salah, Firmino, and Mané.