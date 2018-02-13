Reuters/Vincent West KRC Genk's Leon Bailey reacts during their match against Athletic Bilbao, Nov. 11, 2016.

Liverpool seem to be considering the possibility of signing another winger once the transfer window reopens.

According to the Mirror's Steve Bates, the Reds have reportedly identified Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey as a potential transfer target this summer.

"The 20-year-old attacker is the Bundesliga's hottest property with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all regularly scouting the highly-rated youngster. And Liverpool have now joined the race for Bailey, with Monaco target Thomas Lemar no longer of interest — as we told you last week," Bates wrote in his report.

"Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp believes £90million-rated midfielder Lemar is heading elsewhere in the summer, with Spanish giants Barcelona his first choice destination. But Bailey won't come cheap either — sources in Germany claim Leverkusen bosses want a staggering £100m for their jet-heeled star," he added.

£100 million for a 20-year-old footballer who still has a lot to prove seems a bit much, but Bailey has been quite remarkable in his first full season with Bayer Leverkusen and he is worth a look.

Bailey's versatility is undoubtedly his greatest attribute. He has the ability to play on both flanks, and he has been utilized as a centre-forward as well in the past. That means the Reds can easily rotate him with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Roberto Firmino in the front three.

Right now, Liverpool are better off pursuing Bailey over Lemar. His price tag is slightly higher, but the Reds need someone with him to take some of the goal-scoring pressure off of Salah, Mané, and Firmino.

Meanwhile, The Sun has reported that the Reds preparing a £40 million bid for Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland. Butland is a fine goalkeeper, but one has to wonder if he is really much of an upgrade over Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

In any case, Liverpool fans would rather see the club go after someone like Alisson Becker.