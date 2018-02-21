Reuters/Matthew Childs Liverpool's Sadio Mané gestures during their Champions League Round of 16 match against FC Porto, Feb. 14, 2018.

Liverpool winger Sadio Mané is about to get a significant pay increase as he continues his impressive run at Anfield.

The Senegalese footballer's current deal runs until 2021, but according to the Mirror's Neil Moxley, the Reds are reportedly prepared to reward him with a new contract.

"Mane has proved his worth following the £30m switch from the south coast and his value has rocketed along with the market, particularly in light of his coolly-taken midweek treble against Porto," Moxley said in his report.

"The striker, 25, has three years left to run on the £80,000-a-week contract he agreed after leaving St Mary's, so there is no immediate pressure to strike a deal. But if the fleet-heeled forward commits to a further two years then he can expect to double his money in line with the club's highest earners," he added.

Tying him down to a new deal is the logical thing to do for the Reds because they do not want rival clubs to come in and unsettle Mané with a transfer bid in the summer.

Mané has been impressive since he made the switch to Liverpool from Southampton last summer, and he is part of one of the most devastating front three in the world at the moment alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The Senegalese winger actually had to endure a slow start to the season as he shifted to the left flank to allow Salah to play on the right, and he had to serve a three-match suspension after he received a straight red for kicking Manchester City keeper Ederson Moraes on the face back in September.

Fortunately, Mané managed to overcome his early season struggles, and his confidence is at an all-time high right now after he fired home a hat-trick in Liverpool's 5-0 victory over Portuguese giants FC Porto in their Champions League round of 16 match last week.