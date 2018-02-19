Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2018: Will the Reds Pursue Roma Goalkeeper Alisson Becker?

Reuters/Eddie Keogh AS Roma's Alisson Becker in action with Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Oct. 18, 2017.

Liverpool have already broken the world transfer record for a defender when they paid £75 million to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton last month, but reports have indicated that they are prepared to break another world transfer record this offseason as they continue to upgrade their defense.

According to Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, the Reds have reportedly made an approach to sign Alisson Becker from A.S. Roma. Liverpool want to bring him to Anfield once the transfer window reopens in the summer, but they will likely have to pay €70 million (around £62 million) to do so.

That is a steep price for a goalkeeper. In fact, that deal would obliterate the previous record fee for a goalkeeper set by Manchester City when they signed Ederson Moraes from Benfica for €40 million (around £35 million).

Alisson would be a great addition to the Reds. However, the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce has reported that the club is unlikely to push through the signing of Alisson because of his huge price tag.

"Roma rate the 25-year-old at around the £70million mark and the Reds believe agreeing a deal would be problematic because the Serie A outfit still regret setting such a low price for Mohamed Salah last summer," Pearce wrote in his report.

Loris Karius' recent run of good form seems to have an impact on their decision to go after Alisson as well.

"His confidence is growing and the manager believes he could be the long-term solution between the posts," Pearce said of Karius. "If Karius maintains his current standards until May then Liverpool are likely to be in the market for someone to compete with him rather than replace him," he added.

Of course, it should be noted that Karius tends to be inconsistent, so Alisson will remain an option for the Reds because they have already shown that they are willing to spend big to bring in quality players to fill certain key positions.