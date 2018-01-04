'Living Biblically' Air Date, Cast News: Johnny Galecki Bible Comedy Plots Midseason Debut on CBS

"The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki has a new show on CBS but he's starring in it. Instead, the actor is the producer of a bible comedy titled "Living Biblically."

Facebook/LivingBiblicallyCBS The cast of "Living Biblically" will grace your TV sets this coming February.

The show takes cues from the book "The Year of Living Biblically" from best-selling author A.J. Jacobs. Patrick Walsh ("2 Broke Girls") developed the series for Warner Bros Television.

CBS picked up "Living Biblically" to series in May and supposedly changed the title to "By the Book." The network, however, eventually decided to retain its original name. This will be Galecki's first project as a producer under his company Alcide Bava.

"Living Biblically" stars Jay R. Ferguson ("The Real O'Neal") as Chip, who works as a film critic. After the death of his best friend and with the coming of his first child, Chip decides he'd like to be a better person.

He's chosen to live his life according to what the Bible says. He challenges himself to follow every page written in the Good Book. Chip then forms a "God Squad" alongside Father Gene and Rabbi Gil Ableman.

The comedy series also stars Ian Gomez ("Cougar Town") as Father Gene and David Krumholtz ("The Good Wife") as the rabbi. Also on the show are Lindsey Kraft ("Getting On"), Tony Rock ("Mann and Wife") and Camryn Manheim ("Person of Interest").

"Living Biblically" will begin its run on Monday, Feb.26, at 9:30 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will replace "9JKL" on Monday nights. There will be 13 episodes for season 1.

Meanwhile, aside from his commitments in "The Big Bang Theory" and "Living Biblically," Galecki is also set to make an appearance in the "Roseanne" reboot. The actor finished filming his episode in December and the limited series will air on ABC in March. Galecki got his start as a TV star in "Roseanne" in the 1990s.