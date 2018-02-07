Logan and Jake Paul Respond to KSI's Boxing Challenge

Reuters/ Mike Blake Logan Paul accepting the Choice Male Web Star Award during the 2017 Teen Choice Awards

The Paul Brothers responded to fellow YouTuber KSI challenging them to a boxing match. Looks like Logan and Jake are up to the challenge, but another Paul family member might step on the ring.

YouTuber and rapper Olajide William Olatunji, aka KSI, called out Logan and Jake Paul for a boxing challenge after he defeated YouTube personality Joe Weller. "If any YouTuber wants it, you can come get it. Jake Paul! Jake Paul, Logan Paul, any of the Paul I don't care, bring it," KSI utters.

Both Logan and Jake already addressed KSI's challenge on YouTube. One of Jake's new vlogs is up, and it shows him hitting the gym with boxing gloves and saying, "Just getting ready for my fight yow." Logan also responds to KSI's call with, "It's a little below me to fight this kid, cause I don't really fight people, I like, I destroy people. But he did say any of the Paul, so Jake and I decided to, were gonna try to make him fight dad."

Logan and Jake's father Greg Paul said he will be willing to fight KSI in a boxing match for his children. "If he wants to fight me, I'm totally on board, I'll whip his a** course his not gonna like the idea that his getting beat up by an old guy," Greg said.

KSI's brother Deji, aka ComedyShortsGamer, joined the beef by slamming Jake for setting out options for KSI for the fight to go down. Jake then suggests that instead of Greg fighting KSI, it would be Logan versus KSI and Jake versus ComedyShortsGamer. Logan says he is open to the idea. Despite agreeing with his sibling, Logan did say that he felt a little down for facing yet another drama after the entire suicide forest controversy.

There are still no further updates if the match or matches will go down between the Paul brothers and the Olatunji brothers.