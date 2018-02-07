'Logan' Director Sam Mangold to Helm Untitled 'Ford vs. Ferrari' Film for Fox

Facebook/Logan Shown is a promotional image for "Logan." Director James Mangold has revealed that the script for a spin-off movie to focus on Laura, aka X-23, is now in the works.

"Logan" director James Mangold is entering a new deal with 20th Century Fox as he helms a new film about the rivalry between car designers Ford and Ferrari. Before going on board to direct the project, Mangold was originally supposed to make a Patty Hearst biopic for the studio.

Variety reported earlier this week that Mangold's project will center on the battle between Ford and Ferrari to create the fastest racecar in the world. The film is based on a true story and follows a group of exceptional American engineers and designers led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles. In the film, both Shelby and Miles are sent off by Henry Ford II to create from scratch a completely new automobile that can beat the then-most popular Ferrari at the 1996 Le Mans World Championship.

As of now, the project does not have a title yet but those who are involved in it call it the "Untitled Ford vs. Ferrari Project." The film serves as Mangold's follow-up to the blockbuster hit "Logan," after his Patty Hearst biopic was canceled due to complaints from Hearst and her family. According to reports, the kidnapped heiress and her family were concerned that the biopic would depict Hearst as a fervent member of the terrorist group SLA, the terrorist group responsible for her abduction.

Aside from the untitled Ford vs. Ferrari film, Mangold is also attached to helm "The Force," which is based on Don Winslow's best-selling crime thriller of the same name. It remains unknown which of the two projects Mangold will take on first, but Variety has reported that Mangold is already developing the "Ford vs. Ferrari" project with screenwriters Jez and John Henry Butterworth, who also collaborated in writing the script for "Fair Game" and "Edge of Tomorrow."

The untitled "Ford vs. Ferrari" film has yet to have a release date.