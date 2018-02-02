Logan Paul Addresses 'Suicide Forest' Video Backlash in 'Good Morning America' Interview

Reuters/Mike Blake Logan Paul arrives at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 13, 2017. Picture taken August 13, 2017.

YouTube star Logan Paul speaks up for the first time after controversial suicide forest video.

In a pre-taped interview with "Good Morning America," the 22-year-old Internet star had finally broken his silence after the backlash he had received following his controversial video in which he featured a suicide victim's body while he was in Japan. While initially explaining his intentions to be clean, the video immediately went viral and earned him the ire of countless of people.

Logan shared how hard it was for him following the extreme criticism he had received. "It's been tough, 'cause ironically, I'm being told to commit suicide myself. Millions of people literally telling me they hate me, to go die in a fire. Like, the most horrible, horrific things," he said.

When asked by Michael Strahan if he thinks the criticism thrown at him is fair, he admits that he does.

Logan explained that at first, the idea had been to do another fun and entertaining vlog while they were in Japan's infamous "Suicide Forest." However, things took a turn when they discovered a hanging victim and he even admitted how startled they were at first.

"I believe it happened for a reason and I think that reason is so I could take this experience, learn from it, spread the message the right way about suicide prevention and suicide prevention awareness," Logan told Strahan while also revealing that he had also wanted to "shock" the viewers.

Unfortunately, that is what had happened because instead of entertaining and teaching the public, what he got was the opposite.

Strahan tells him that with his younger fan base, he should've been more careful about posting an insensitive and offensive video. However, Logan argued that he is just 22 years old and the content he makes is geared towards people of his own age range. Furthermore, while he has admitted that he should've been more aware of the impact that his influence can have, he also thinks parents should be monitoring their kids more especially with what they are watching.