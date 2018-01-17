Reuters/Mike Blake Logan Paul believes he deserves a second chance.

Logan Paul, a YouTube vlogger who was recently disgraced for his offensive video in Japan, believes that everyone deserves to be given a second chance, even him.

TMZ caught up with Logan at the Los Angeles Airport (LAX) where he opened up about his situation with YouTube. The now infamous vlogger claims that he has learned from his mistake of posting the video featuring a suicide victim, mainly due to the negative criticisms and loss of money.

However, Logan admits that the punishment YouTube gave him for posting such was fair treatment for his actions.

In terms of money, Logan appears not to be concerned. The vlogger is hopeful that he will bounce back from the loss especially because he has a backup plan. He also firmly believes that "everyone deserves second chances."

Logan has issued several apologies already for being insensitive in posting the video featuring the suicide victim. But the vlogger revealed that he has another video coming up, addressed to his remaining fans on YouTube.

Logan received heat from many of his viewers after posting a video from his trip in Japan, where he featured a dead body that he discovered while roaming around the Aokigahara forest, also known as the "suicide forest."

As punishment, YouTube took Logan's channels off of Google Preferred, which is something that suggests top-performing ones from the video site, CNN reports. He was also taken off of "Foursome," a popular web series that airs on YouTube Red. YouTube even put on hold an upcoming YouTube original film, "The Thinning: New World Order," because Logan was set to appear in it.

YouTube has also set precautions to avoid another incident similar to the Logan controversy. The video sharing site claims that actual workers, instead of their algorithms, will be screening the content featured in "Google Preferred."