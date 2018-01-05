Logan Paul News: Japanese Suicide Prevention Group Condemns Video; No New Videos Anytime Soon

Reuters/Mike Blake Logan Paul arrives at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 13, 2017. The picture was taken August 13, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that Japanese suicide prevention group, Ova, has joined in condemning the recent acts of popular YouTube star, Logan Paul. Furthermore, Paul has turned to social media to announce that he will not be posting any new videos in the near future.

According to reports, Ova's head Jiro Ito has released a statement on the matter and he has said that Paul's actions are in clear violation of the guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO) in reporting the issue. Although Paul contends that he uploaded the controversial and trending video to raise awareness, Ito believes that it is Paul himself whose awareness should be raised in matters concerning suicide prevention.

Considering that the criticism has been heightening since he uploaded the video and his apology for it, Paul seems to be taking some time off as further reports reveal that he has turned to social media to tell his followers that he is going to take time to reflect. He will not be posting any video logs in the near future but did end his message by telling his followers that he will see them soon. Paul has yet to reveal if he plans on continuing his career on YouTube, but more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Paul's controversy stems from a video he uploaded on the last day of 2017. The video features his adventures in Aokigahara, which is located in the vicinity of Mt. Fuji. It is infamous as the sea of trees has been a popular pick for suicide and suicide attempts. In Paul's video, his group encountered a man hanging from a tree and instead of stopping the recording, he continued to film the encounter and unwisely chose humor to deal with the situation. Other YouTubers have expressed their disappointment and anger over Paul's choice to publish the video.