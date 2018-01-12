Logan Paul News: YouTube Hands Out Punishment For Vlogger

Reuters/Mike Blake Logan Paul arrives at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 13, 2017. Picture taken August 13, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that after a frustrating delay, YouTube has finally taken definitive action against the controversial Logan Paul after he uploaded a video where was laughing at a dead man who committed suicide. He has been stripped of several projects he has with the video streaming giant.

"In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul's channels from Google Preferred," reads the full statement from a YouTube spokeswoman, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season four of 'Foursome' and his new Originals are on hold."

Aside from the mentioned series, Paul has also been booted out of several projects, which has several people questioning the future of "The Thinning: New World Order," which was announced last November. Furthermore, by removing Paul from the Google Preferred program, he will not be able to sell ads, which means that there YouTube has effectively stripped him of his ability to earn money through their platform.

Further reports also reveal that Paul has been removed from an original series that he signed with a French digital-media company Blackpills. Without his ability to make the most out of his YouTube videos and majority of his projects removed as companies attempt to distance themselves from him, Paul's fate remains unknown. Neither he nor his representative has responded to any request for comment. However, Paul did confirm that he was going on hiatus to reflect on his actions a few days before YouTube released their decisions.

Paul is a popular YouTube vlogger, who is known for his many adventures. In his recent trip to Japan, he featured an iconic place that was infamously known for being a popular suicide spot. It so happened that Paul and his group encountered a dead man who appeared to have hanged himself. Social media reacted with outrage when Paul laughed throughout the distressing situation.