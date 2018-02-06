Logan Paul Returns to YouTube

Reuters/ Mike Blake Logan Paul accepting the Choice Male Web Star Award during the 2017 Teen Choice Awards

Logan Paul is back on YouTube. Paul's vlogging business is back on track after being the center of serious backlash from the public and celebrities over the suicide forest video back in January.

On Feb. 4, Paul posted the vlog "LOGAN PAUL IS BACK" to signal his fans of his return on the online video platform. Paul shot the video at a deserted island and gave himself a makeover with a new haircut and by putting on a fake beard and a fake moustache.

Paul starts the video with, "I'm sorry," and then continues with a funny skit of him being stranded on the said island. Paul showcases his energetic and charismatic aura in the video once more and says, "Oh my gosh, yow, this feels so weird blogging. It's been so long Logang, I'm back, if feels so good --- Real talk guys, I have so much stuff to say, so much stuff to do, you miss so much, I cannot wait to show you."

In the video, Paul promotes his clothing line Maverick with a new selection of items and also he also says something to YouTube for cutting ties with him. In the video, Paul reveals that he and his clothing line are being sued for $4 million. The 22-year-old content creator did not divulge much information about the issue and says he will provide more in future vlogs.

Paul also showed the online petition to take down his YouTube channel in the video. Paul also addresses the people who have sent him hateful messages with some telling him to kill himself. "No one can make me think I'm something otherwise," he says. "The Thinning" star also shares a video of him talking about failure.

Paul also apologizes to the country of Japan for his inappropriate behavior during his visit. He then clarifies that a video of him smashing a handheld video game device and then returning it to the seller was manipulated.

Paul ends the video with a message to all his fans known as the "Logang."

"It feels so good to be back Logang, I love you guys so much. Your support honestly means the world," he says.

The video has generated over 3 million views, and with most of the comments welcoming Paul back.