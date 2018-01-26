Logan Paul Returns to YouTube with a New Brand and a New Pledge

Reuters/Mike Blake Logan Paul arrives at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 13, 2017. Picture taken August 13, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that after three weeks of being away from YouTube, Logan Paul has returned this time with a new brand and a pledge to donate $1 million to suicide prevention organizations. Furthermore, some reports seem to believe that while this might signify a new vlogger, the real challenge is to maintain this image for at least six months.

According to reports, the decision to return came with a video that revealed that Paul seems to have learned from his mistakes and that he is aware that he has let people down. The video opened with an account of a suicide attempt from Kevin Hines, who jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge. It also features a conversation between Paul and Dr. John Draper, who is responsible for leading the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Shortly after the release of Paul's video, his brother Jake, as finally commented about his actions. He says that Paul has learned from his lessons and that he acknowledged that what he did was very wrong.

Further reports also revealed that while the rebranding may be a good step, for now, the real challenge is to keep up the image half a year from now. This stance is supported by Paul's critics who believe that the only real way that Paul can regain the trust of the community is to be consistent. Furthermore, there are those who are hoping that Paul is being truthful about his intentions.

Regardless of his truthfulness in the video, critics believe that the $1 million pledge should help mobilize some development for suicide prevention organizations. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans and critics are advised to stay updated. Paul's controversy centers around his despicable behavior in a video depicting Japan's Aokigahara Forest where he and his group encountered a deceased man who committed suicide.