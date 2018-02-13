Reuters/ Mike Blake YouTube personality Logan Paul during the 2017 Teen Choice Awards

YouTube continues to pass down punishment on vlogger Logan Paul after his return earlier in February. Despite the backlash though, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said Paul's channel will remain active because the 22-year-old has not committed "those three strikes."

Paul recently came under fire for tasing dead rats and giving CPR to a dead fish in his vlogs. Many people and publications are also not happy with his comeback. As a punishment, YouTube decided to pull out all advertisements in Paul's videos.

During an interview with online personality Casey Neistat, YouTube's Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl said it is important to keep all video contents in line for the sake of the viewers and advertisers. "We want as many creators monetizing, but we also want to make sure that everybody who's monetizing is doing the right thing, and is protected. Because if somebody doesn't do the right thing in there, and advertisers react in a certain way," Kyncl said.

After all the controversy surrounding Paul, a number of people urged YouTube to ban him permanently from the video-sharing website. The company, however, decided to keep him on the platform.

Wojcicki, during the recent Code Media Conference, said Paul "hasn't done anything that would cause those three strikes." Wojcicki added, "We can't just be pulling people off our platform. They need to violate a policy. We need to have consistent behavior."

The executive also elaborated on YouTube's three strikes rule before terminating an account. "We do terminate accounts all the time. So we do have a three strikes rule and if somebody violates three times, the we actually terminate those accounts."

Paul, despite all the criticism, is still active on his YouTube account. Paul also recently addressed the consequences handed out to him in his latest vlog by saying, "No... they're cutting me bro, creativity being stifled. It's ok, you know what I need this, I need this guys. Logang this is how I stay in YouTube."