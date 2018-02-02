Logan Paul-themed Video Game Pulled From Xbox Store

Reuters/Mike Blake Logan Paul arrives at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 13, 2017. Picture taken August 13, 2017.

A new Logan Paul-based video game has been pulled from the Xbox Store after a TT Games community manager turned to social media to clarify its existence. Further reports also reveal that Microsoft has released a statement on the matter.

"This content violates our Store policies and we're in the process of removing it," the Microsoft representative told Polygon in a statement. "Users can report inappropriate content on the game product page or by sending a report directly to reportapp@microsoft.com."

The Microsoft Xbox Store specifically indicated that any content that can be considered sensitive or offensive to the audience and to certain countries, cultures, and communities are not allowed. Considering that "The Suicide Forest" pokes fun at the controversy surrounding the disgraced vlogger, the game has been deemed to be inappropriate and has since been pulled out of the Xbox Store.

Further reports reveal that the discovery was made by TT Games community manager Bear Parker, who posted about it on social media, revealing that it was at the very top of the Creators Collection. Shortly after the reveal, Xbox community manager Larry Hryb speedily responded to say that the gaming giant is already looking into the situation. Shortly thereafter, "The Suicide Forest" was removed.

This is not the first time that a Logan Paul-themed game was released. There was also one that placed on the top ten chart of the Google Play Store. The search engine giant has since removed the game. Paul has not released a statement on the recent trend following his action in the controversial video that has been deleted. However, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, anyone who needs help due to mental issues should contact the Crisis Text Line by texting START to 741741 anywhere in the U.S. or by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.