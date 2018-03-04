'Logan's Run' Remake News: Warner Bros. Taps 'Hunger Games' Writer And 'Deadpool' Producer

Facebook/MockingjayMovie Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in "Hunger Games: Mockingjay"

The "Logan's Run" remake is officially moving forward.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. recently closed the deal with "Hunger Games" writer Peter Craig tapped to write the script and Simon Kinberg as director.

The remake will reportedly feature a female lead, which is expected to be well in the wheelhouse of Craig, who wrote the final couple of adventures of Katniss Everdeen played by Jennifer Lawrence in the two-parter "Hunger Games: Mockingjay."

If that is not enough to appease fans who are worried about how the "Logan's Run" remake will turn out, the director, Kinberg, was at the helm of "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" starring Jessica Chastain, which will be released in November. He also served as producer for "Deadpool" and "Logan," which both received rave reviews. Kinberg is also writing an upcoming "Star Wars" movie.

As for those who do not know the original "Logan's Run," the 1976 film is based on the 1967 novel by William F. Nolan and George Clayton Johnson. It was set in a dystopian future where the population and the consumption of resources are maintained by requiring the death of everyone who reaches the age of 30.

Along with his companion Jessica, played by Jenny Agutter, the Sandman named Logan 5, portrayed by Michael York, enforces this rule by killing anyone who intends to "run" from this deadly demand. Things take a turn for the worse for Logan when he ends up being the target of another Sandman.

Warner Bros. hopes that their "Logan's Run" remake will enjoy the same success as that of "Blade Runner 2049," the sequel to the cult favorite "Blade Runner" that starred Harrison Ford, and "Ready Player One," directed by Steven Spielberg.

At the moment, there are no details yet on when the new "Logan's Run" will be released or who the cast members will be.