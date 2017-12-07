'Long Island Medium' Star Theresa Caputo and Husband Larry Caputo Legally Separate

Facebook/LongIslandMedium Theresa Caputo and husband Larry legally separate.

Theresa Caputo and Larry Caputo have announced that they are legally separating. Meanwhile, Larry revealed the reason why they decided to go separate ways.

Theresa — star of the hit reality show "Long Island Medium" on TLC – and her husband Larry have officially announced that they are legally separating, TMZ confirmed.

"After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children," the estranged couple announced last Sunday.

"We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time," their statement continues.

However, Theresa and Larry's separation may still have a chance of being reversed. A source disclosed that the two might consider getting back together in the future because they still have love for each other.

Meanwhile, on the season finale of "Long Island Medium," Larry talked about what lead to their separation.

"We're having a difficult time. I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore," Larry said, E! News reported. He added that the "lack of communication" also weighed in on their marriage, and describes their split as "losing your best friend."

Larry explained that he tried to prevent their separation by distracting himself from the issues of their marriage. However, he also clears that their marital issues aren't only about him.

"I know it's very trying for the both of us. I don't want to make it just about me. I know it's the same for Theresa also," said Larry.

Larry also revealed that their therapist already suggested that they take a break from their marriage, and admitted that he's scared of where it will ultimately take their relationship. It seems that he is looking forward to spending the future with his wife and their two kids.

Theresa and Larry share two children, Larry Jr. and Victoria.