'Longmire' Season 7 Renewal News: Is Another Season Still A Possibility?

Facebook/LongmireTV Promotional image for 'Longmire'

After six tumultuous seasons filled with network changes and near-cancellations, the series finale modern Western crime drama "Longmire" aired on Nov. 17. Now viewers are left with an empty feeling, a yearning that somehow Sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) has some unfinished business and returns for another season.

Netflix was able to salvage the series from the brink of cancellation following a cliffhanger of a Season 3 finale. Fans were up in arms in protest as the series longed for a savior that could give it the proper ending it deserved. Sadly though, that ending came to pass and Western fans had to say goodbye to a well-loved series.

"We are grateful to Netflix for the opportunity to compose a closing chapter for these beloved characters that inspires lasting memories," the show's executive producers Greer Shephard, Hunt Baldwin and John Coveny said in a joint statement. "Most importantly, we're committed to delivering a dynamic and satisfying conclusion to our fans that rewards their longtime loyalty."

The streaming site has decided to end the series at season 6 which means that "Longmire" Season 7 is nothing more than a dream. Given that the series was able to give "closure and satisfaction" with the final season, it's probably good enough for fans. There's hardly any incentive to continue the story from where it left and doing so will probably ruin a great series finale.

Still, it's definitely a testament to fans that the show was able to pull of the ending it was originally meant to have. While wanting another season doesn't seem too selfish fans should count their lucky stars that the show was able to air for another six seasons when it was already slated for cancellation.

But if ever fans want to experience "Longmire" again, the door to Sheriff Walt Longmire's office is still open for tourists to visit in Las Vegas' Old Town Plaza. The film crew, equipment, and actors might have been gone since May but the spirit of the modern Western is still there.