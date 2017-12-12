'Longmire' Season 7 Update: Will the Show Be Renewed for Another Run?

Facebook/LongmireTV Final season promo for 'Longmire' on Netflix

Since "Longmire" season 6 ended its run last month, fans have been clamoring for updates about season 7. Unfortunately, it looks like the series will no longer get a renewal despite its huge and loyal following.

After being dropped by A&E, Netflix became "Longmire's" second home. Before season 6 aired, the network made it clear that the sixth installment would be its last.

Considering how season 6 ended, not renewing the series for another season does make sense. The season 6 finale gave fans the closure that they needed, with Walt (Robert Taylor) finally retiring as sheriff to live with Vic (Katee Sackhoff), and with Malachi (Graham Greene) finally dying.

Last month, a report suggested that while fans might no longer see the series return for a seventh season, they might catch their favorite "Longmire" characters again, albeit not on the small screen. The report suggested that "Longmire" might actually return to the big screen as the series gets a film adaptation.

According to the report, "Longmire" movie talks have been around since season 6 ended. This was also revealed by Taylor in an interview back in August when he said that "Longmire" movies were already being discussed. Prior to the release of the final season, the actor also hinted that the end of Walt's journey had yet to sink in for him and that in March next year, he'd be back to Santa Fe to "get the band back together."

"I love this show so much, and I love the people I work with. But you never know, you never say never. There have been formal talks about doing some 'Longmire' movies; I know that all of us would like to do it," he said in a phone interview with TV Insider.

Meanwhile, new reports suggest that if the series will be renewed for another season, it might follow Walt as he works independently and investigates the crimes in his county without his badge.

Neither Netflix nor the creators of the series have confirmed anything so fans should take these unverified reports with a grain of salt.