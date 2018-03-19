'Longmire' Updates: Will There Be a Season 7?

Facebook/LongmireTV Promotional image for 'Longmire'

Months after "Longmire's" final season was aired on Netflix, fans of the Western crime drama are still hoping that it will find a new home soon.

In October last year, it was announced that season 6 would be the last for the show. Netflix was the streaming service that revived the series after A&E Network decided to drop it in 2014. The cast and crew knew that they only had one season to cap off the storyline's loose ends. By the end of the installment, most of the characters were more or else in a better place. Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor), the main character, retired as the sheriff of the Absaroka County.

According to CarterMatt, season 7 is still possible for the series, as long as it finds a proper home. Although the main plot revolved around Walt, it is reportedly still possible to include him in the new storyline as a consultant to the new sheriff. His daughter, Cady (Cassidy Freeman), is said to be perfect for the position. Other characters like Vic (Katee Sackhoff), Henry (Lou Diamond Phillips), The Ferg (Adam Bartley) and even Zachary (Barry Sloane) may also come back, albeit in smaller roles.

In a previous interview, executive producers Greer Shephard, Hunt Baldwin and John Coveny said that all they wanted was to deliver the best ending for the show for the sake of the fans who stayed loyal until the end. Phillips likewise revealed that they had the best experience with Netflix, earning about six million viewers per episode.

"Airing on Netflix [after the original run on A&E] has given us the opportunity for longer stories and deeper story lines, as we're not constricted by the traditional 48-minute episode length. ... It was one of the best pilot scripts I'd ever read — classic storytelling evident from the outset. Our head writers have maintained that level of cinematic storytelling and there is nothing like it on television," the actor said.