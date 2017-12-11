'Lord of the Rings' Card Game Coming to PCs in 2018

Fantasy Flight has been a long-established name when it comes to the tabletop, but this time, their next game is the more digital sort. "The Lord of the Rings Living Card Game" will be the first project of Fantasy Flight Interactive, and it will be out sometime in 2018.

It's a digital translation of their "The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game," and the studio was inspired by the success that the real-world physical version of the game enjoys.

Steam/Fantasy Flight Interactive PC players build decks and face the Dark Forces of Sauron in "The Lord of the Rings Living Card Game" by brand new studio Fantasy Flight Interactive.

"We wanted to take the things that players loved most about the tabletop game, and develop them into a digital game that you could enjoy on your computers and tablets," Caleb Grace, designer for "The Lord of the Rings Living Card Game," explained in the studio's announcement post on their website.

The "Living Card Game" part comes from a subtype of card games that don't rely on random cards in booster packs to build a deck like "Hearthstone" does. It instead relies on an expansion model where players can buy pre-built sets of cards, as Polygon explains.

Fantasy Flight Interactive may just be coming out with their debut project, but it has veteran developer Tim Gerritsen at the helm. The avid tabletop collector brings 25 years of experience to the team to bring the card game to PC players everywhere.

"I've always been a big tabletop fan," he said, noting how he came out of college just as the tabletop industry was crashing with the demise of TSR, the original publisher of "Dungeons and Dragons."

"I've had my fair amount of success, but I've always been an enormous tabletop gamer," he added.

The video below shows a teaser clip and early gameplay footage of "The Lord of the Rings Living Card Game" by Fantasy Flight Interactive, which will be coming out next year.