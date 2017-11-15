'Lord of the Rings' News: Amazon Acquires Rights To Make A Prequel Set in Middle Earth

REUTERS/Mike Blake Actors (L-R), Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood and Sean Astin from the film trilogy "Lord of the Rings" arrive for the 76th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, February 29, 2004.

Known best for their efforts in smarthome technology and their virtual assistant, Amazon has recently announced that they have acquired the global rights of J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" and that they will be making a prequel, multi-season based on the critically acclaimed novel and franchise.

"The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen," said Sharon Tal Yguado, Head of Scripted Series, Amazon Studios in a statement. "We are honored to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth."

Meanwhile, Tolkien Estate and Trust representative Matt Galsor has further expressed his excitement for the production, as it will be the first series to be based on the novel "The Lord of the Rings." The partnership between the studios and the network is expected to yield a prequel series to Tolkien's "Fellowship of the Ring." Creative restrictions have been negotiated and the producers and writers of the upcoming prequel will be exploring the Middle Earth.

The "Lord of the Rings" prequel will be available for Amazon Prime members with no additional cost to their membership. For the fans who have not yet acquired a subscription to Amazon's Prime Original, a free trial may be availed. A list of compatible devices can be reviewed through their website. Finally, Prime Original is available in over 200 countries and territories.

No further details have been revealed since the announcement, but more information is expected to come in the next few months. Amazon also failed to mention an expected release date, but fans are speculating that the series may hit Amazon's Prime Originals by 2019.