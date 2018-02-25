Lorde Dismisses Jack Antonoff Dating Rumors Once and for All

Reuters/Charles Platiau Singer Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, also known as Lorde.

Lorde wants everyone to know that she and Lena Dunham's ex, Jack Antonoff, are just friends.

Just recently, the "Royals" singer took to Instagram Live to engage in open discussion with her fans. While most of their interactions had been relatively mundane, Lorde finally got the chance to clear things up when a fan asked her if she and Antonoff were dating.

"Guys, no!" Lorde replied. "Jack and I are not dating...I love him. He's awesome, but we're not dating!" she added.

The New Zealand singer and the former Fun member had been working together for quite some time now, with the latter having already written 10 songs for her second album "Melodrama." But speculations regarding their current relationship status were reignited earlier this month when the "Green Light" singer had been spotted wrapping her arms around the 33-year-old hitmaker when he visited her hometown of Auckland.

Just a month before his timely visit, Antonoff already dismissed the dating rumors via Twitter, saying, "Normally I would never address rumors but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. Those relationships are deeply important and sacred."

"With that said, I'm not seeing anyone. lol," he adds.

The news comes right after Jack Antonoff had announced his split with girlfriend of five years Lena Dunham last January — a breakup which the former couple stressed to have been made amicably as they are now trying to just be friends.

As for Lorde, the 21-year-old has been quite busy with her latest album and her world tour. At the recently concluded BRIT Awards, she was even honored with the International Female Artist award, which she won against the likes of Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift and P!nk. Lorde had been unable to attend the actual event, but she had been gracious enough to send a pre-recorded message.