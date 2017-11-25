Los Angeles Clippers Center DeAndre Jordan Drawing Trade Interest From Multiple Teams

(Photo: Reuters/Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports) Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, April 23, 2016.

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan seems to be drawing a lot of trade interest lately.

According to the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps, multiple teams have reached out to the Clippers to talk about a potential trade involving Jordan. However, acquiring him won't be easy.

"Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said last month that Jordan will be a 'Clipper for life,' muddled matters, as does the limited number of teams who need a center and the size of Jordan's contract ($22.6 million)," Bontemps said in his report.

Well, that begs the question: Does Jordan really want to spend his entire career with the Clippers? Don't forget, he almost left them for the Dallas Mavericks a couple of years ago, and things are about to get complicated again if he opts out of his $24.1 million player option for the 2018–19 season to test free agency.

The Clippers could trade him this season to avoid losing him for nothing, but they don't really have to make a move right now since it's just a little over a month into the 2017–18 season. They might just wait until midseason to make a decision.

Right now, the Clippers are struggling because of injuries to key players like Patrick Beverley (knee injury), Danilo Gallinari (strained left glute) and Miloš Teodosić (left plantar fasciitis), but they still have a lot of games to play and they can easily climb back into the playoff picture.

Meanwhile, in his weekly mailbag column, Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon said a source told him the Cleveland Cavaliers would consider trading Tristan Thompson for Jordan, but they would obviously have to give up more if they want to land the All-Star center.

"How the Brooklyn pick figured in remains to be seen (Cleveland also has its own No. 1 pick), but if the Cavs felt Jordan was the only piece missing for them to take down the Warriors they'd have to consider this," Vardon stated.