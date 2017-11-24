Los Angeles Clippers Guard Patrick Beverley Out for the Season After Undergoing Knee Surgery

(Photo: Reuters/Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports) LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley steals the ball from Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball.

The Los Angeles Clippers look very much like a sinking ship right now.

They were supposed to field a competitive team this year even after they traded perennial All-Star Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, but injuries kept piling up early on and now one of their key starters has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Clippers have announced that Patrick Beverley is likely done for the season after he underwent microfracture knee surgery on Wednesday. The veteran guard also had an arthroscopic procedure to repair a lateral meniscus in his right knee.

Prominent orthopedic surgeon Dr. Walt Lowe performed the surgery at the Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, in Houston.

"It's a tough blow for the team, but it's worse for Patrick. We thought it would probably be just meniscus, but it turns out to be a lot more," Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said before their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, via the Associated Press.

"He's a guy that you just want around your team as much as possible and the fact that he won't be hurts our team for sure," he continued. "He's clearly not happy," Rivers added.

Well, Beverley's obviously not happy with how things turned out because he was primed for a breakout season.

In 11 games for the Clippers this year, Beverley averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.73 steals. He also shot 40.3 percent from the field, 40 percent from beyond the arc, and 82.4 percent from the free throw line.

Aside from Beverley, the Clippers are also missing the services of guard Miloš Teodosić (left plantar fasciitis) and forward Danilo Gallinari (strained left glute).

With Beverley and Teodosić sidelined, Austin Rivers, Lou Williams and Sindarius Thornwel will continue to play extended minutes at both guard positions for the Clippers.