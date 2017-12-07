(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Denver Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari (C) of Italy shoots over Los Angeles Lakers', (L-R) Jordan Hill, Jodie Meeks, Dwight Howard and Steve Nash while Kobe Bryant (R) looks on from the rear during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Jan. 6, 2013.

The injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers are getting a much-needed boost because Danilo Gallinari is back, while Miloš Teodosić is inching ever closer to a return.

Gallinari finally returned to the lineup when the Clippers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, and he's ready to help his team in any way he can.

"Once I get back, I want to help any way I can. Defensively. Offensively. You guys (reporters) know better than me how I can help the team. There are no secrets," Gallinari said on Tuesday, according to the Orange County Register.

Both players practiced with the team's G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, on Monday. And the following day, they practiced with the Clippers.

"Gallo is day-to-day," Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said before Tuesday's practice, via the Los Angeles Times. "He could possibly play tomorrow. He probably will play by [Saturday] for sure. I don't know that positively, but I think so. He could possibly play tomorrow," he continued.

Meanwhile, Teodosić is still a few games away from a return to the court.

"Milos, probably is two or three games away. But he's closer as well, so he's ahead of schedule, which is good," Rivers stated.

Gallinari has been on the sidelines since Nov. 5 due to a strained left glute, and Teodosić hasn't played since he sustained a plantar fascia injury in his left foot during the Clippers' second game of the season.

The Clippers' season has been spiraling out of control due to injuries. Starting guard Patrick Beverley has already been ruled out of the season due to a right knee injury, and star forward Blake Griffin is expected to miss up to eight weeks due to a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee.

They will still struggle to win games in the coming months, but at least they are finally getting Gallinari and Teodosić back.