Los Angeles Clippers Roster, Injury News 2017: Guard Patrick Beverley Dealing With Sore Right Knee

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley wasn't available when they took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, and he's expected to miss their game against the New Orleans Pelicans as well on Saturday due to a sore right knee.

"It's a sore right knee, but everything looks good. He'll miss the rest of the trip," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said at practice on Thursday, via the Los Angeles Times.

"It's the same thing that kept him out of the second half of camp. But he'll be fine, that's the good news. We were worried that it could be worse and it's not. But he's still probably going to miss a week of games. So, it's just another guy out," he continued.

The Clippers are currently on a three-game road trip. They will return to the Staples Center next Monday to play the Philadelphia 76ers and they are hoping to get Beverley back for that game.

The team acquired Beverley from the Houston Rockets as part of the trade involving All-Star guard Chris Paul this offseason and he's been great for the Clippers so far.

In 10 games this season, Beverley is averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.9 steals per game. He's also shooting 40.5 percent from the field, 39.6 percent from beyond the arc, and 82.4 percent from the free throw line.

Rookie Sindarius Thornwell started at shooting guard for the Clippers on Friday and he was effective as a spot-up shooter. However, veteran guard Lou Williams played more minutes off the bench, and All-Star forward Blake Griffin took on more of a playmaking role. They still lost the game 120–111, though.

Meanwhile, Danilo Gallinari has missed his second game in a row on Friday as he continues to deal with a bruised left hip. Veteran forward Wesley Johnson started in his place.