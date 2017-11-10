Los Angeles Lakers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Julius Randle Unlikely to Remain With the Team

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) go for a rebound during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena, Dec. 17, 2016.

It seems clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are building toward the future as they continue to develop their talented young core. Unfortunately, fourth-year forward Julius Randle doesn't appear to be part of that future and he's stint with the team may be coming to an end.

During an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Countdown" prior to Wednesday's game between the Lakers and the Boston Celtics, respected sports columnist Adrian Wojnarowski talked about Randle's status within the team and he said the forward might be on his way out of Los Angeles.

"One player whose future is very unlikely to continue with the Lakers is Julius Randle, their third-year forward," Wojnarowski said, via Lakers Nation.

"Rob Pelinka, their general manager, and Magic Johnson, their president, will be faced with this question: Do they look to trade Randle between now and the February trade deadline and get back potentially a first-round draft pick for him, or do they roll the dice and wait until summer when he's a restricted free agent," he continued.

Randle is one of the best players on the Lakers roster, but he has been relegated to the bench this season and he can't seem to get solid minutes on the court. The fourth-year pro is only averaging 18.5 minutes per game this season, but he has managed to average 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting an efficient 61.4 percent from the field.

Randle is clearly the odd man out here and the Lakers will have to move him before things get complicated in the 2018 offseason. Of course, they can always let him enter restricted free agency, but chances are, they may lose him for nothing if a team gives him an offer sheet they can't match.

The Lakers will need all the cap space they can get next summer, and they may have to get rid of Randle one way or another if they want to sign two max free agents.