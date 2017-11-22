Los Angeles Lakers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Lakers Interested in Free Agent Forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Augustas Didžgalvis) Mindaugas Kuzminskas with the Lithuanian national team.

Free agent forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas seems to have caught the eye of the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, the Lakers have met Kuzminskas recently as they look to add more depth at the wing positions.

"The Lakers are keeping tabs on free agent Mindaugas Kuzminskas. According to sources with knowledge of the team's thinking, the Lakers, in need of perimeter shooting, are doing their due diligence and met with the forward recently while they evaluate their wing depth," Youngmisuk wrote in his report.

Kuzminskas was a solid role player for the New York Knicks last season. The Lithuanian forward appeared in 68 games during the 2016–17 season and he averaged 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and an assist in a little under 15 minutes per game. He also shot 42.9 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from beyond the arc, and 80.9 percent from the free throw line.

Unfortunately, he was unable to crack the rotation this season and the Knicks had to waive him to open up a spot on the roster for Joakim Noah when he returned from a 20-game suspension for violating the National Basketball Association's (NBA) anti-drug program.

Just to be clear, the Lakers don't really have to add another small forward since they already have Brandon Ingram, Corey Brewer, Luol Deng and rookie Josh Hart on the roster. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma can slide to the three spot as well.

However, the Lakers are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league right now. It's one of the things they need to improve if they don't want opposing teams to clog the lanes and shut down their offense.

Kuzminskas can be an outside threat from three-point range and he has shown flashes of his potential while playing with the Knicks last season.

Will the Lakers add one more forward to their roster?