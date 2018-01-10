(Photo: Reuters/Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports) Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. (7) calls for the ball as he is guarded by LA Clippers guard C.J. Williams (9) during the first half at Staples Center, Dec. 29, 2017.

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be one of the busiest teams in the National Basketball Association (NBA) in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline next month.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have made it known that Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr. are available for trade.

"The Los Angeles Lakers, needing to shed salary for summer free agency, had been hopeful of waiting until the end of the season to move Jordan Clarkson — owed $26 million beyond this season — but there's a mutual desire to find something sooner than later. The Lakers have made it clear that Clarkson, Julius Randle and Larry Nance are available," Wojnarowski said.

Clarkson and Randle have been mentioned in trade rumors for weeks now. However, Nance is new to the list and it's actually a little surprising to see his name on the trading block.

The former University of Wyoming standout seems to be a good fit with the Lakers and he has been playing really well this season. Nance is currently averaging 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals in under 22 minutes, and he's shooting 59.3 percent from the field (career-high) and 62.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Still, the Lakers are expected to clear as much salary cap space as possible for the 2018 offseason, so they may have to consider trading Nance. And given the emergence of Kyle Kuzma, Nance is now considered expendable.

Meanwhile, Wojnarowski has also noted that the Lakers may have to negotiate a buyout with Luol Deng if they want to part ways with him because they are unlikely to move him in a trade.

"Los Angeles has given up hope on unloading Luol Deng's contract in a trade because it would simply necessitate attaching too many draft assets," he stated.