Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka Planning on Acquiring Super Stars

The National Basketball Association (NBA) team, the Los Angeles Lakers, are widely known for wanting to acquire a super star veteran to join the ranks of their young and promising team as they are on the uphill path of rebuilding. With former Lakers legend, Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka as the front office of the organization, the two may be looking to make some big moves ahead of next season.

As reported by Lakers Nation, Johnson, being the president of basketball operations, and General Manager Pelinka have been eyeing the San Antonio Spurs superstar small forward Kawhi Leonard, especially since it has been heavily rumored that Leonard is currently not in good terms with the organization.

However, Leonard isn't the only superstar that is being allegedly considered by Johnson and Pelinka, since Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George, and Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James are in the mix as well. These may be just rumblings at this point, but the fact that the Lakers made a move to acquire former Cavaliers players, All Star point guard Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye along with a first-round draft pick, is proof enough that the main goal of the organization is to free up some of their cap space.

The logical conclusion of the increase in salary capacity is to acquire highly sought-after players who can lead the team's young talents such as Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Kyle Kuzma — all of which are promising talents. Unfortunately, not all of the Lakers' roster problems have been solved.

The management of the Lakers have been unsuccessful in trying to trade the 32-year-old Luol Deng, who has been sidelined for most of the season not even due to injury, but because his play style does not simply fit the energy and explosiveness of the athletic and young team. The Lakers also are obligated to pay Deng the amount stated in the contract, which is a hefty $53.8 million.