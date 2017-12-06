(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Bobak Ha'Eri) The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, temporary home stadium of the Los Angeles Rams.

An injured left elbow may not be enough to keep Los Angeles Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree off the field this Sunday.

During a press conference on Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said the injury wasn't serious and Ogletree's expected to suit up for the team when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It's a hyperextension, which certainly is not something minor when you just look at the ability to utilize that, especially at his position. But those are positive results compared to what it could have been," McVay said, via the Rams' official website.

Ogletree injured his left elbow late in the first quarter of their 32-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, and after the game, he told reporters he got hurt during a gang tackle.

"A little friendly fire," Ogletree said.

Observers initially thought he hurt his elbow when he did a front flip in the end zone following an interception return for a touchdown, but upon seeing the replay, it would appear that he landed on his right elbow, not his injured left elbow.

Well, that would have been an embarrassing way to get injured.

Ogletree continued to play on, but the Cardinals noticed that he was hurt and they ran plays at him. The second-team All-Pro inside linebacker was eventually replaced by third-year pro Bryce Hager in the second quarter.

McVay has also noted that Hager will likely get the start at middle linebacker if Ogletree is unavailable this Sunday.

"I think that would probably be the plan," McVay said, according to the Rams' official website.

"You look at what a great job Bryce did filling in, I thought there were a lot of plays that he made, did a great job communicating some of the calls and different things, adjustments that are required at that position," he continued.