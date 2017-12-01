Los Angeles Rams Roster, Injury News 2017: Connor Barwin Out for a Couple of Weeks After Forearm Surgery

(Photo: Reuters/Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Connor Barwin (98) chases Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Looks like Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Connor Barwin may only have to sit out a couple of games after he had surgery to repair a broken bone in his forearm.

Barwin had a plate inserted into his left forearm on Monday, and according to Rams head coach Sean McVay, the ninth-year pro should be ready to return to the field in a couple of weeks.

"Really, as opposed to the injury, it's more along the lines of letting that wound actually heal from an infection standpoint," McVay said, via the Rams' official website.

"And you know if anybody's going to do it the right way in terms of taking care of himself and getting ready to go sooner than later, it'll be Connor," he continued.

Barwin injured his foreman in while he making a diving attempt to tackle running back Alvin Kamara in the first half their 26–20 victory over the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. His streak of 107 consecutive starts will officially come to an end this Sunday when the Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

The veteran outside linebacker has 25 tackles and four sacks in 11 games this season.

With Barwin sidelined, rookie Samson Ebukam is the next man up and he's expected to get the start opposite two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Robert Quinn this Sunday.

Ebukam struggled a bit at the beginning of the season, but he's starting to come into his own and he said he's ready for his first start in the National Football League (NFL).

"I feel pretty confident starting this game. And that's all thanks to Connor," Ebukam said, according to the team's official website. "He's still going to be there, he's still going to be telling me what to do, he's still going to be leading — just in a different way," he added.