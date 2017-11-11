Los Angeles Rams Roster, Injury News 2017: Malcolm Brown to Miss Several Games Due to MCL Injury

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)

Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown will have to sit out a couple of games after he suffered a knee injury in the second half of last Sunday's 51–17 victory over the New York Giants.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has confirmed that Brown has been diagnosed with a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury, but he won't have to undergo surgery to repair the damage to his knee.

"Yeah, it was a high grade sprain though, so it's something that is going to require a couple weeks," McVay said during a press conference on Thursday, via the team's official website.

"It shows his toughness to be able to kind of push through that. Of course only in Malcolm's way he says, 'My knee is a little bit sore.' Then it shows up — well no wonder. An extremely tough player. He's been so reliable for us too, so that is a big loss, especially when you look at the value that he provides for our special teams unit as well," he continued.

Brown is Pro Bowler Todd Gurley's primary backup at running back, and he has played really well for the Rams whenever Gurley needed a breather.

The former University of Texas at Austin standout has recorded 37 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season.

With Brown sidelined, the Rams are expected to activate former Dallas Cowboys running back Lance Dunbar from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and he may make his season debut when they take on the Houston Texans this Sunday. The sixth-year pro sat out the first part of the season due to a knee injury, but he has started practicing since last week.

If Dunbar remains unavailable, undrafted rookie running back Justin Davis will get the chance to play as Gurley's backup.