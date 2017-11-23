Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Robert Woods to Miss a Couple of Games With a Shoulder Injury

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/BenPhotos) Robert Woods during pre-game warmups against the Miami Dolphins in 2016.

Looks like the Los Angeles Rams will have to play without their top wide receiver for the next few games.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has confirmed that Robert Woods will miss a couple of weeks after he sustained a left shoulder injury in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"He plays like a complete receiver where [he makes receptions] underneath, intermediate, down the field. So that's a significant loss for us," McVay said, via the Rams' official website.

"The optimistic approach is, hopefully, a couple weeks. But there was a chance that if it was something other than what it ended up being, that it was going to require surgery. But it's nothing like that. So those are positive things. And there's a guy that will do all the right things in the meantime to try to get him back on the field sooner than later," he added.

Well, the Rams better hope that it's not serious enough to require surgery because they can't afford to lose Woods for an extended period of time.

Woods injured his left shoulder when safety Harrison Smith tackled him after he made a catch late in the fourth quarter of their 24–7 loss to the Vikings. He finished the game with eight catches for 81 yards.

Woods has recorded 47 receptions for 703 yards along with four touchdowns in 10 games this season. He had 16 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games, according to ESPN.

McVay has also confirmed that Woods will be replaced by committee at the wide receiver position. That means Pharoh Cooper, Tavon Austin, Mike Thomas and Josh Reynolds will get the chance to play extended minutes in the coming weeks. Starters Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp will have to take on bigger roles as well in his absence.