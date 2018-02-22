'Lost in Space' Reboot News: Netflix Launches Official Trailer, Announces Premiere Date

Facebook/LostinSpaceNetflix Netflix released the official trailer for "Lost in Space."

Netflix has unveiled the official teaser for the "Lost in Space" reboot, as well as the launch date.

"Lost in Space" will premiere this April, Netflix announced as they released the official trailer for the reboot. The trailer reveals the Robinson family all geared up in their space suits as they board their ship to travel to outer space.

As they board the spacecraft, the voice of Molly Parker's Maureen Robinson can be heard narrating what led them to their mission to go outer space.

"Human kind evolves. It's how we survive through ice ages, plagues, wars, disasters from above. We adapt our skills, our languages, our very bodies, in order to live," Maureen says.

"Earth is our home, but only so long as it keeps us safe. When this world can no longer serve that purpose, another planet, another colony, another chance," she continues, indicating the need to find another planet to live in because of what has happened to Earth.

However, moments after the Robinsons were seen aboard the ship, the teaser gives the sound of a crashing while the iconic Robot can be heard saying, "Danger Will Robinson (Max Jenkins)!"

Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the "Lost in Space" reboot will have 10 episodes. Aside from Jenkins and Parker, the cast includes Toby Stephens as John Robinson, Ignacio Serricchio as Don West, and Parker Posey as Dr. Smith.

Based on the official synopsis, the reboot is set 30 years into the future where colonization of other planets was already made possible. The Robinsons are among the chosen families selected to start life on a new planet.

Unfortunately, the Robinsons will be steered away on their journey to their new planet and will end up in a hostile alien environment lightyears away to their new home. The Robinsons will have no choice but to survive, along with two others whom they will meet by chance.

The reboot of "Lost in Space" premieres on April 13 on Netflix.