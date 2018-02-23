'Lost in Space' Reboot Trailer, Release Date News: Sci-Fi Revival Premieres April 13

Facebook/LostinSpaceNetflix Netflix released the official trailer for "Lost in Space."

Netflix has dropped the latest teaser for the "Lost in Space" reboot, along with its release date.

In the video, the Robinson family is seen slow boarding their Jupiter 2 spaceship, which is to be launched in their search for new worlds. The premise is that Earth could no longer sustain human life.

"Earth is our home, but only so long as it keeps as safe," Molly Parker, who plays Maureen, is heard saying in the trailer. Son Will, played by Max Jenkins, looks back one last time on Earth before the spaceship officially closes.

Next scene shows a brief glimpse of the accident they would face in outer space.

"The Robinson family, part of a highly trained mission to establish a new colony in space, is unexpectedly pulled off course, forcing them to crash-land on a lost planet," Netflix described of its modern adaptation of the hit series that first aired in the 1960s and was directed by Irwin Allen.

The reboot is set 30 years into the future. The Robinson family's original destination is the Alpha Centauri system, with the company of a shifty doctor and their robot.

Apart from Parker and Jenkins, the sci-fi series also stars Toby Stephens as dad John, Taylor Russell and Mina Sundwall as daughters Judy and Penny, Ignacio Serricchio as pilot Don West, and Parker Posey as the rogue Dr. Smith.

According to Den of Geek, the first episode of the "Lost in Space" reboot has already been streamed in outer space, particularly at the International Space Station. It was reportedly seen by the crew of Expedition 54, which consists of three Americans, two Russians, and a Japanese astronaut.

Netflix said that it gave NASA a copy of the episode in early February. Thanks to the agency's state-of-the-art technology, it was successfully streamed at the low Earth orbit.

"Lost in Space" will premiere on Earth on April 13 via Netflix.